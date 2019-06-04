June 29, 1928 — May 30, 2019
Bonnie Lyon passed away on May 30 surrounded by her loved ones.
Bonnie was born June 29, 1928 in Gray, Oklahoma to Charles and Nola Barker Rowe. She was the fifth of six children.
She moved to Oregon where she met and married Don C. Lyon. They were together for 60 years and continued to live in Albany.
Bonnie’s family was the most important thing in her life. You would find her on the sidelines supporting them in soccer, basketball, hockey, tap dancing, plays and concerts. These were only a few of the family events which filled her life. You could always hear her cheering for her children and grandchildren from the sidelines.
When you entered her home, there was a game to be played no matter your age. Yahtzee, Scrabble, or cards were always close at hand.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Barry Lyon (Julie) and Doug Lyon (Gail) of Albany; and daughter, Gayla Rosse (Kevin) of Alberta, Canada. She has six grandchildren, Shannon Graham, Emily Latimer, Aleisha Crowell, Erin Lyon, Kyla Hubert, and Kalin Rosse; and nine great-grandchildren, Anthony, Annie, Gabriel, Sadie, Kostas, Marek, Dominic, Camden, and Kya. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Rowe.
She was preceded by her husband, Don; and daughter, Lucinda.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Grand Prairie in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Hospice or Dornbecher Children’s Hospital in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, OR 97321.
