Bonnie Lee Alexander

November 30, 1927 — October 11, 2019

Bonnie Lee Alexander 91, most recently of Payson, Utah (formerly of Corvallis) passed away Friday October 11, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24.

Contact the family at chrisma14@comcast.net for details.

