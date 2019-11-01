November 30, 1927 — October 11, 2019
Bonnie Lee Alexander 91, most recently of Payson, Utah (formerly of Corvallis) passed away Friday October 11, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24.
Contact the family at chrisma14@comcast.net for details.
