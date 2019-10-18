November 30, 1927 — October 11, 2019
Former Corvallis resident Bonnie Lee Woody Alexander, 91, passed away October 11, 2019 at her home in Payson, Utah.
Mrs. Alexander was born in Mt. View, Wyoming on November 30, 1927, the youngest child of John and Mary Martin Woody.
When she was a young girl and into her teens, she worked as a telephone operator for her father’s Union Telephone Company, which at that time, served the ranches and communities in Bridger Valley, Wyoming. She graduated from Mt. View High School where she was a very active and popular student. She participated in the plays produced by the high school, played clarinet in the band, and was a cheerleader.
After graduation, she moved to Evanston, Wyoming to work for Mountain States Telephone as an operator and met and married the love of her life, Charles Monroe Alexander. When he finished college, he accepted a position with Hewlett Packard in the Silicon Valley and they lived for many years in Cupertino, California. Chick’s job with HP later moved them to Corvallis. In 2014, the couple relocated to Payson, Utah to be closer to their daughter, Verla and her family.
Bonnie was very active in her communities. She enjoyed a variety of interests including ballroom dancing, with her husband; playing bridge; gourmet cooking; and spent hours gardening and decorating her beautiful homes for the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She was a gifted artist, painting primarily in oils. She had the ability to capture a perfect subject and create a beautiful scene. Friends and family were occasionally gifted with a “Bonnie Alexander” original work of art. She worked as a professional fashion model and while living in California she would travel to San Francisco and model clothing for photo shoots for newspaper and magazine advertisements in the Bay Area.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her husband of Payson; her daughter, Verla Roach, of Spanish Fork, Utah; a son, Christian M. (Linda) of Corvallis; her brother, Howard Woody, of Mt. View; a granddaughter, Bonnie Roach of Salt Lake City; three grandsons, Benjamin C. Roach of Provo, Utah, Christian C. Alexander of Nephi, Utah, and Thomas M. Alexander of Corvallis; two great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Wayne Roach; her sisters: Verla Vaughn, Goldie Woody, and Lotty Bullock; sisters-in-law: Esther Woody, Patricia J. Alexander, and Sarah Jane Alexander Calvert; and brothers-in-law: Raymond C. Vaughn, Miles J. Alexander, Dr. James H. Alexander, Dr. Richard D. Alexander, Terry B. Calvert and Earl Bullock.
Interment has occurred at the Evanston City Cemetery under the direction of the Ball Family Chapel of Kemmerer, Wyoming.
In lieu of followers the family requests memorial donations in Bonnie’s name to the local humane society or the Wounded Warrior Project.
