Bird rescue is not something everyone can do. Just ask Susan Jones and Jessica Pankratz. Both women got into bird rescue quite by accident. “I was working at the Albany Pet Hotel,” Susan said. “People started leaving birds they could not take care of any more. I guess word got around that I would take them.”
For Jessica, it was much the same. She said she had always loved birds but didn’t start rescuing until the mid-1980s. While visiting a corner market, Jessica spotted a small brown bird with a bright orange beak. “I realized that she wasn’t a wild bird.” She ended up with a female zebra finch. She purchased a male at an area pet story. “Apparently, zebra finches are the rabbits of the bird world.” She ended up with 18 finches in less than half a year.
Susan is no longer in the bird rescue business, while Jessica continues to rescue. They both rescued primarily small to medium sized birds.
Having patience and a willingness to learn about different dietary needs and social requirements are very important when taking in rescues of any kind. Susan suggested that having some medical knowledge and access to a good avian veterinarian are important to your rescues.
Rescuing birds is rewarding but can also be more than a bit intimidating. “Mostly people do not understand the work involved, how noisy they can be and how destructive they can be,” Susan said.
Peaches the Cockatiel became Jessica’s first non-finch rescue. Her next one was another Cockatiel, this one named Faisal. After that, Jessica said, birds just started showing up. In 1995, a scruffy looking green bird showed up. It turned out to be an African Ringneck. “Zilla is still with me today.”
Most of the birds that Jessica continues to rescue were originally purchased at a pet store. Within a few months, the new owners figure out the birds are a lot more work than they originally thought. The most popular variety of birds Jessica rescues are cockatiels. She does have a few finches and canaries, as well as two rose breasted cockatoos.
While Susan hasn’t done any bird rescue in quite some time, she said she really enjoyed it. “I love animals and birds have always fascinated me. They are so smart and comical.” Her reason for giving up bird rescue was simple. “It requires a lot of time and space, which I don’t have anymore.” It’s not easy finding a bird rescue. Susan says the best person to speak with is your avian vet. “They can usually refer someone.”
She doesn’t take in Amazons or African Greys, in part because they are too loud for her taste. Once she takes a bird, except on rare occasions, they do not leave. Her commitment to take care of them is why she also never breeds them.
If you are looking for a bird rescue, please contact www.rescuebird.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.