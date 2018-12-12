October 13, 1935 — December 6, 2018
Beverly Ann Thorburn was born on October 13, 1935, in Montpelier, Vermont, to Roy and Mary Willard. Beverly graduated from Great Boston Academy in Boston, Massachusetts in May of 1953. She then proceeded to attend Paradise Valley Sanitarium and Hospital School of Nursing in National City, California, where she received her Registered Nurse license in April of 1957. Beverly spent most of her career as a Registered Nurse working for the American Red Cross.
Beverly married A. Gary Thorburn on May 5, 1957, in San Diego, California. They were married for 39 years before he died on January 16, 1996. They moved to Corvallis in 1977.
She enjoyed time with her family and liked to keep busy.
Beverly died on December 6, 2018 in Corvallis, Oregon.
She is survived by four of her seven siblings, Arlene Sweeney, Joyce McGhinnis, Andy Willard, and Chuck Willard; son, Mark Thorburn of Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada; son, Michael Thorburn (Carol) of Long Beach, California; daughter, Sheryl Thorburn (Bob Quintero) of Corvallis; grandson, Jeff Leonnig (Kaycee); grandson, Andrew Quintero (Sarah); granddaughter, Kate Thorburn Bird; and great-grandchildren, Paige, Luke, and Nathalie Leonnig and Kyla Quintero.
A memorial service will be held at noon on December 19, 2018, at McHenry Funeral Home. Reception will follow at 5 p.m. on December 19 at the home of Sheryl Thorburn.
Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com).
