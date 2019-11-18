October 14, 1929 — November 13, 2019
Betty was born in Carthidge, Missouri, to William Arel Heilig and Sarah Ethel Payne Heilig. She had two sisters, Bernice and Imagene, and four brothers, Ralph, Clarence, Luther and Mac. They all have preceded her in death.
Her mother died when she was 5 years old. She was raised by her uncle, Walter Payne and Aunt Bessie.
She met Harry David Smith on October 16, 1945, in Dexter, Kansas and they married a week later on October 23, 1945, in Winfield, Kansas, at the county courthouse.
Betty had eight children, Ralph Smith, Anita O’Donnel, Kenneth Smith, Patrick Smith, Connie Akins, Roger Smith, Billy Smith and Betty Jean Fidler. She had 15 grandkids and 41 great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by son, Patrick Smith; her grandson, Kirk Allen Fidler; great-granddaughter, Sabrina Akins; and the love of her life, Harry Smith.
When Betty was 70 years old, she went back to school and got her high school diploma. The joy in her eyes at walking down to get her diploma!
She worked with the Foster Grandparent Program until her health took a turn for the worse. She truly loved working with all of the kids.
Betty will be missed by all who know her and loved her.
