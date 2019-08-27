April 28, 1931 — August 12, 2019
Born Elizabeth Chmura in Detroit, Michigan, to Pauline and Louis Chmura, Betty spent her childhood in Lincoln Park, Michigan. Betty loved school, her teachers and classmates. After graduating high school early, she became women’s editor of the local newspaper.
She married her high school sweetheart, Jim, on July 2, 1949. As an early career woman, she helped fund Jim’s higher education at Wayne State University and University of Michigan.
In 1958, Jim finished graduate school, and they moved to California. Ultimately, they settled in the San Francisco Bay area and raised their four children in Orinda, California.
Betty, Jim and the family moved to Oregon in 1972. They settled in the Corvallis area, living 20 years on Vineyard Mountain, and another 20 years in North Albany.
With the kids grown, Betty once again entered the professional arena, and began her 25 year real estate career at Ransom & Smith in Albany. Over time, she partnered with other brokers to form ABC Realty and finished her real estate career with Town & Country Realty. Betty’s many professional awards and recognition included Oregon State Realtor of the Year.
Beyond her career successes, Betty’s favorite “job” since 1972 had been volunteering at the Oregon State University Folk Club Thrift Shop. The Girl Scouts and public schools also benefited from her generosity and time. Betty was a longtime member of a local women’s investment club, loved gardening and travel, collected baskets, and savored time with loved ones at the family cabin in the mountains.
A family gathering at the cabin will celebrate Betty’s life. Consistent with their wishes, Betty’s ashes will be combined with Jim’s, and strewn among the wildflowers on the slopes of Mount Tallac, overlooking their beloved Lake Tahoe.
Betty is survived by her four loving children, Jim III of San Francisco California, Kim Klein (Roger) of Santa Rosa, California, Lisa Roberson (Brian) of Eugene, Oregon, and Mark (Deb) of Corvallis; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, Louis Chmura and numerous cousins.
Remember Betty by generously supporting your own favorite charity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.