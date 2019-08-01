October 22, 1952 — July 22, 2019
Betty “Joyce” Crawford, born October 22 1952 in Long Beach, California, passed away on July 22 2019.
She is survived by her loving partner, Jack Crawford; brothers, James Evans and Dan Shadoin; children, Kim LeCornu and Jason McCauley; grandchildren, Sami McCauley, Peyton LeCornu, Alex McCauley, Jasmynn McCauley; and great-grandson, Hunter McCauley.
Joyce was preceded in death by parents, James and Louise Evans; stepdad, Philip Shadoin; and grandparents, Louis and Eula Ford.
Joyce worked at several companies throughout her lifetime but her most enriching was at Hewlett-Packard. Joyce’s career at HP spanned over 23 years in several positions before she retired.
It’s also at HP that she met Jack Crawford. They married May 12, 1999 and he remained by her side until the very end.
They enjoyed camping, time spent with family, and attending church at Grace Bible Fellowship. Joyce also enjoyed hand-writing recipes, cross-stitching, quilting, and was a member of the Oregon Quilters Guild.
She was often described as loving, vivacious, and joyful by those that loved her. Joyce, Mom, Nana, Sis, Sweetie, you were loved so completely and deeply.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on September 14, 2019
