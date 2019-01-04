August 25, 1931 — January 1, 2019
Betty Jean (Baker) Fritts, age 87, went to rest with her Lord and Savior on January 1, 2019.
She was born to Neil Ross Baker and Beryl Ione (Benefiel) Baker on August 25, 1931, in Battleground, Washington shortly before the family moved to Manning, Oregon.
Betty Jean graduated from Banks High School and from Multnomah School of the Bible, and she earned a B.S. in Education from Oregon State College in 1959.
She married Joseph Scott Fritts on August 31, 1968, and they have lived in Scio, Oregon since 1976.
Betty Jean taught elementary school for over 30 years and retired in 1997 from Albany Christian School. Mrs. Fritts took a deep personal interest in the needs of each child. Yearly she would read aloud a series of books to her class to encourage them to become life-long readers. Her students likely did not realize how much time she spent praying for them and thinking about their progress even after they left her classroom.
Betty Jean enjoyed piecing together family history, and family gatherings often involved updates to genealogical records and stories about relatives who had travelled on the Oregon Trail. She also enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking and stamping.
Betty Jean loved Jesus.
She is survived by her husband, Scott; by her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Sharon (Zellers) Fritts, of Dalton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Gregory, Zachary, Bethany and Timothy; her brother, William (Bill) Baker of Manning, Oregon; and by six Baker-family nephews and nieces, William, Jr., Susan, Edith, Karen, Neil and David.
She was predeceased by her parents; and by brother, Marvin Baker; and sister, Helen (Baker) Miller.
A celebration of Betty Jean’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Evergreen Church of Salem.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
