May 2, 1926 — August 23, 2019
Please join us for a meal and memories in celebration of Betty Koon's life. The celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on September 28 at the clubhouse at William L. Finley Nation Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Rd., Corvallis.
She died August 23. She was 93.
Betty and her twin brother, Bobby were born May 2, 1926 in Eugene, Oregon to Jesse and Vina Campbell. Her family lived at the ranch that is now Finley's Game Refuge.
She graduated from Monroe High School in 1944.
She and Jesse Koon were married February 19, 1945. They had four sons, Tim, Rodney, Norman and Donald.
Betty is survived by her four sons; her grandchildren, Jesse Koon, Nancy Koon Bishop, Charlie Koon and Nick Koon; and her two great-grandchildren, Quinncie Charles Koon and Michaela Mae Koon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse; and her 11 siblings, Ethel, Carl, Emmett, Cecil, Doris, Roland, Ken, Helen, Jesse, Earl and her twin brother, Bobby.
She will be greatly missed.
