July 31, 1935 — September 10, 2019
Betty Anna Scofield, 84, of Albany passed away peacefully, in her home, on September 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Betty Anna Vanzant-Scofield was born on July 31, 1935 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to Emmett and Carrie (Hagler)-Vanzant.
Betty moved to Oregon in 1948 with her mother and step-father.
In 1952, she met her husband, Eugene “Buck” Scofield while waitressing at the diner in Sweet Home. They were married on September 4, 1953 and just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year. They made their home in Albany, in 1966, where they raised their five children.
She enjoyed camping, cooking and canning; gardening, panning for gold, anything that included her husband, children and grandchildren, spending time with friends and her roses. She attended church at Calvary Chapel of Corvallis. She and Buck owned Buck and Betty’s Diner on Salem Avenue.
Betty is survived by her husband, Buck; children, Eugene and his wife, Kris Scofield of Dallas, Starla and her husband, Marc Johnston of Jefferson, Jim and his wife, Melissa Scofield, Ray Scofield, Julie and her husband, Randy Makin, all of Albany; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; a sister; and her eldest granddaughter.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Calvary Chapel of Corvallis, 2125 NW Lester Avenue. The family invites you to a lite luncheon following the service.
The family would like to thank Lumina Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Calvary Chapel of Corvallis.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
