September 10, 1921 — November 29, 2018
Berniece (Stutzman) Core, 97, of Albany, died Thursday, November 29, at Quail Run Assisted Living in the Mennonite Village, Albany.
Born in Wood River, Nebraska, the daughter of Dave and Fannie (Boshart) Stutzman, Berniece moved with her family to the Albany area in 1936.
As a young woman, she held a variety of jobs including being a part of the initial staff of the Mennonite Home. She later spent years doing housework for families in the Salem area.
On June 19, 1977, Berniece married Louis (Bud) Core. They first lived in Salem and then moved to Christmas Valley, Oregon. In 1992, nearly two years after Bud’s death, Berniece moved to the Mennonite Village in Albany.
On October 27, 1996, she married Walt Wideman. After Walt’s death in 2008, Berniece continued living in the Mennonite Village until early 2018 when she moved into Quail Run where she lived until her death. Berniece enjoyed meeting new people and made many friends in the village and at Quail Run.
Berniece also enjoyed the many friends that she made at her church, Prince of Peace Mennonite Church in Adair Village. She faithfully attended services there until recent years when she began attending the services at the Mennonite Village. She loved the Lord and was a faithful and supportive church member.
Berniece enjoyed serving and helping others. She loved the out of doors and was an avid gardener. She also was a crocheting and embroidery enthusiast. Many of her creations are enjoyed by family and friends.
Berniece is survived by stepchildren, Dottie Ritner of Portland, Debbie Donovan of Salem, Wayne (Kathy) Wideman of Bullhead City, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Ellie Core of Granville, Ohio; siblings, Leon (Luella) Stutzman of Albany; Berdella Stutzman of Albany; David (Donna) Stutzman of Salem; sister-in-law, Roberta Stutzman of Sheridan; fourteen grandchildren and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Fannie Stutzman; first husband, Bud Core; second husband, Walt Wideman; stepson, Roger Core; sister, Doris Stutzman; brother, Cecil Stutzman, infant brother, Kirk Stutzman and infant sister, Nadine Stutzman.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Lakeside Center in the Mennonite Village, 5353 Columbus Street SE, Albany.
Contributions may be made to Mennonite Village Foundation or Mennonite Central Committee c/o Fisher Funeral Home, P.O. Box 156, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
