April 1, 1928 — November 16, 2019
Bernard “Bernie” Stutzman was born in Wood River, Nebraska to Pearl and Ida (Schweitzer) Stutzman, the youngest of three boys. He attended school in Thurman, Colorado and Lebanon, Oregon.
Bernie married Bernetta Nofziger on June 29, 1949, and together they had three children. Bernetta passed away in June of 2011. Bernie is survived by his sons Gene and his wife Judy of Albany, and Robyn and his wife Clavell of Salem; daughter Rebecca and her husband Joe Hicks of Lebanon; brother Robert of Salem; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Bernetta and his brother Virgil.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC).
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at the Albany Mennonite Church. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
