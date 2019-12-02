July 13, 1930 — November 23, 2019
Barbara June Slocum Clough passed away on November 23, 2019. She was 89.
Barbara was born in The Dalles, Oregon, on July 13, 1930, to Lawrence and Freida Slocum. She grew up in Heppner, Oregon, where she met her husband, Bob Clough, from Arlington, Oregon.
After they married they lived in Reedsport, Heppner and Albany, where Bob was a teacher, basketball coach and athletic director. They lived in Albany for 45-plus years and had many wonderful caring neighbors.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her two daughters, Ginny Fike (Bob) and Linda Ryder (Scott), four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. As well as her brother Pete Slocum and sisters, Frances Dion, Nancy Nelson, Mary Neher and Carolyn Cutsforth.
