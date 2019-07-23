October 10, 1923 — July 9, 2019
Barbara Jean Rogers Martin, 95 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Anna's House.
She was born in Fresno, California to Claude P. and Lillian M. (Sandham) Rogers. She graduated from Fullerton Union High School, Junior College and attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon.
She married Stanley Brenneman Martin on January 5, 1947 in Fullerton, California. They then moved to Albany where they started their family. They founded Valley Fire Control in 1952, a business that is still family owned and operated.
Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church (now Willamette Community Church) in Albany since 1956, where she taught Sunday school classes and many women's bible studies. When her children were in elementary school, she was very active in, and President of, the Sunrise PTA.
Barbara is survived by; sons, Micheal Jon (Kathy) Martin of Albany, Roger Bob Martin of Germany, Clifford Roy (Sonya) Martin of Toledo and Jeffrey Don (Susan Breckenridge) Martin of Corvallis; 12 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Connie Martin (Jim) Miller of Silt, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; parents; and sister, Eloise.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Willamette Community Church.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
