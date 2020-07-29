Barbara Bigler

February 23, 1936 – July 13, 2020
Barbara was a wonderful Mother and homemaker, supporting her husband and raising their four daughters. Barbara was so proud of all her children and loved to talk about and show off her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as much as possible.
Barbara was a lover of Genealogy; she had enjoyed running the gift shop at the assisted living where she previously lived before moving to the Oregon Veterans’ Home, where she resided until her passing.
During her time at the Oregon Veterans’ Home Barbara enjoyed playing her favorite card game, Hand and Foot with the residents. She loved going shopping, playing bingo, arts and crafts, reading and watching her two favorite shows, Jeopardy and Antiques Road Show.
Barbara was a “people person” and genuinely cared for all of those around her.
Barbara leaves behind her four daughters and only son-in-law, Gina Krause, Sherra White-Bressem, Alisa Triglia and husband Dan and Richelle Bigler-Criner, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Bigler, parents Nolan and Zeda Frazier and her only sibling John Frazier
She was loved by many and will be missed by all. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
