July 16, 1934 — May 5, 2019
Barbara Ann Saylor Hogg, aged 84, died peacefully on May 5, 2019, at Timberview Care Center, after a brief struggle with congestive heart failure.
Barbara was born July 16, 1934, in Albany, the daughter of Bert Saylor and Hazel Rockwell Saylor. Barbara graduated from Albany High School in 1952.
Barbara enjoyed travel and had the opportunity to see many wonderful places during her life. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her warm, good nature will be missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her daughter, Vicki Thorn Kloewer and husband, Michael Kloewer; son, Scott Thorn and wife, Bonnie Ragan Thorn; grandchildren, Alex Kloewer, Spencer Kloewer and wife, Sierra Hodges Kloewer, Wesley Thorn and wife, Haley Ortega Thorn and Jakob Kloewer; great-grandson, Cypress Thorn; and a number of other relatives and good friends.
Barbara requested a private service.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last months and days.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
