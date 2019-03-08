August 29, 1943 — March 5, 2019
Barbara Ann Conn, 75, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday at her residence.
Barbara was born in Madera, California, to Dillard and Estel (Ballard) Atkinson. She grew up in California and moved to Oregon when she was 16.
She met Larry Lee Conn while attending Monroe High School where she graduated in 1961. Barbara and Larry married Saturday, August 11, 1962, at her family home in Monroe. Barbara spent most of her life caring for her family and home but also worked as a meat department manager for Cub Foods in Corvallis in the early 80s.
She attended Lancaster Church of Christ in Junction City, and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, canning, animals of all kinds, and her trips to Spirit Mountain Casino.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Deborah Yacas of Corvallis; niece by birth, but daughter of heart, Karen Lukesic of Albany; son, Robert Lee Conn; brother, Ron Atkinson; granddaughters, Jennifer Leilani Yacas and Caitlin Noelani Lash; and a great-grandson, Dezmynd Carter Cook. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Hazel Bishop; and husband, Larry.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
