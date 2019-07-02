October 4, 1931 — June 29, 2019
Avril Page, 87, of Albany, passed away Saturday at the Mennonite Home.
Born in Armel, Colorado, to Ray and Mildred (Klie) Andrews, Avril was raised near St. Francis, Kansas and moved to Salem in the 1940s.
She married Clifford Page on July 24, 1950, and together they raised three children on their rural property in Jefferson. They moved to the Mennonite Village 11 years ago. Clifford passed away in 2018.
After raising her children, Avril worked in banking for a time. But her passion was working in support of her husband’s volunteerism as a carver for first the Salem Carousel, and then the Albany Historic Carousel.
Avril is survived by her sons, Brad of Coffman Cove, Alaska and Scott of Canby; daughter, Renee Schlegel of Albany; sister, Bev Addington of Lebanon; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; and brother, David Neal Andrews.
At Avril’s request no services are planned.
Contributions may be made to the Albany Historic Carousel or The ALS Association in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
