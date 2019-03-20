April 16, 1931 — March 8, 2019
Arthur was born in New York City. He was an educator and entrepreneur. He began his education at Andover in 1945. He received his B.A. in 1953 from Yale, his MBA from Harvard and, PhD from U. of California in Berkeley in 1965.
In June of 1964, he met and married Kari Kvam in Oslo, Norway. They lived in Berkeley, California where Art became assistant professor at UC Berkeley. In 1966, he accepted an offer from Oregon State University in Corvallis and became a pioneer in the field of international business. He had a 24 year career at OSU and retired in 1990.
Art’s sabbaticals and leaves were spent at Copenhagen Business School (1981 and 1988), University of Hawaii at Manoa (1976, 1983, and 1988 and spring semesters 1991-2001). While in Copenhagen as a visiting professor, he became interested in international student exchange programs. In 1987, Art and the Dean of Aarhus School of Business in Denmark had students ready to exchange with OSU Students in Corvallis. Other exchange programs were established in Norway, Hong Kong, Sweden, Thailand, Australia, Czech Republic, Austria, and Germany.
Art became best known for two successful textbooks on international financial management featuring “Multinational Business Finance” and, “Fundamentals of Multinational Finance”. He received three Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Aarhus School of Business, (1989) and Copenhagen Business School, Denmark (1992) and, Lund University, Sweden (1998).
In addition to being a full-time academic, Art had numerous opportunities to pursue entrepreneurial activities; the main being Vineyard Mountain (a 330 acre residential development in Corvallis), Computer Stores Northwest in Oregon and Washington, and as part owner of Walnut Park development in Corvallis of 190 houses and 30 more houses in Albany, Oregon. In 1983, Art purchased New Horizons Travel and, in 1985, merged with Teel’s Travel. In 1991, Art and Kari Stonehill moved permanently to Hawaii. He lived in Honolulu until his death in March of 2019.
Art is survived by his wife, Kari; and daughter, Inger of Honolulu; and granddaughter, Ivana of New York; daughter, Wence and her companion, Ed Pieterick of Corvallis; and son, Sverre Kvam, of Norway.
There will be a service in Honolulu on March 23 and another service in Corvallis to be organized for the summer of 2019.
