May 28, 1930 — April 3, 2019
Arnold Victor Weld, 88, of Albany formerly of Sweet Home passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Arnold passed away due to multiple organ failure at Mennonite Village Lydia’s House located in Albany.
He was born in Hurdsfield, North Dakota to Rollan and Alta Weld and completed their family of six children. He grew up and attended school in Bowden, North Dakota through the eighth grade. The entire school consisted of one room with 10 students and his father was the teacher. They moved to LaGrande, Oregon in 1946 where he had the cultural shock of attending a school of 600 students. Arnold and his folks then moved to Malone, Washington where he graduated from Elma High school in 1950.
After working various jobs in the Malone area, he enlisted in the Air Force. He served four years at McCord Air Force Base in Washington State. He discharged in December 1956 as airman first class.
Upon discharge, he moved to Sweet Home to live with his brother, Lester and wife, Faye. He worked for Lester at Sweet Home Sanitation and planted trees for the US Forest Service before getting a job at Santiam Lumber. He worked two years at Santiam Lumber, got laid off and immediately got a job at the plywood mill in Sweet Home.
In 1957, Arnold married Leola Henthorne and had three children. His sister-in-law, Drew (Henthorne) Baldwin lived with them for seven years while she attended middle and high school. Drew has often said, “They gave me a childhood.”
After working 35 years at the mill, he retired and enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Canada, England, France, Italy, Switzerland, Panama and spending winters in Arizona.
In 1998, Arnold and Leola moved to Albany to be closer to grandchildren. He enjoyed home improvement projects, crafting walking sticks, building bird houses, camping and reading.
Arnold is survived by his three children, Monty Weld (Donna) of Dallas, Oregon, Rhonda Cannon (Mike) of Albany, and Connie Hill (Paul) of Albany; eight grandchildren, Dempsey Weld (Stephanie), Ethan Weld, Dawson Weld, Andrew Cannon (Billie), Anthony Cannon (Katie), Spencer Cannon (Keli), Regen McCutcheon (Nikole) and only granddaughter, Cheyenne McCutcheon (Dylan); one great-granddaughter, Emory Cannon.
He is also survived by all the wonderful caregivers at Lydia’s House and staff at Mennonite Village who loved and cared for him as if he was their own family member.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8 at the Evangelical Church, 1347 Long St., Sweet Home, OR 97386. A pot luck and reception to follow.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
