October 7, 1925 — December 1, 2019
Arbutice Deloris DiPaolo, 94, of Lebanon, died Sunday in Lebanon. Arbutice was born October 7, 1925 in Oakwood, Oklahoma, the daughter of Joe and Frances (Stratton) Hartman. She moved to Carlton, Oregon in 1929 where she was raised.
Arbutice married Joseph J. DiPaolo on January 27, 1945 in Yamhill, Oregon. They resided there and operated a turkey farm until moving to Cascadia in 1955. They settled on their farm on Fairview Road in Lebanon in 1957 and have resided there since that time. Joseph preceded her in death in 2002.
Arbutice had been a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, spoiling her dogs and Sunday dinners with family.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Noble and Juanita Luther; seven grandchildren including Steve Noble, Angel Noble, Larry DiPaolo and Damond Drake; numerous great-grandchildren including Lindsay Eilers.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private entombment will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Garden.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lebanon Avamere Activity Department.
