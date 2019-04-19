December 16, 1929 — March 31, 2019
Anne died Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Corvallis, nine months after Alan, her husband of nearly 65 years.
She was born on December 16, 1929, in Newport, Oregon, to Roland and Mary (Belt) Dimick.
Anne attended Harding Grade School and Corvallis Junior and Senior Highs and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Oregon State.
Anne is survived by her four children, Greg (Ellen), Kathryn (Dave), John (Jenny), and Tom (Holly); and grandchildren, Nick, Katie (Sam), Brian, Abby, and Hilary.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 24, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis.
Memorial contributions may be made in Anne’s name to the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan.
