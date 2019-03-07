April 4, 1925 — February 25, 2019
Ann Elizabeth Kortick, age 93, of Jefferson, Oregon passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Ann was born on April 4, 1925, in Berlin, New Hampshire to Ruben and Lucy Barnes. She graduated from Berlin High School, Class of 1943 and Becker Junior College in 1944.
Ann moved to California and married Donald Kortick in 1945. They had five children, Shirl Lee (deceased), Donald Jr. (deceased), Bradford, Kim, and Caroline. Ann leaves behind four grandchildren, Alicia, Kristen, Cassandra, and Kelly; and two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Dylan.
Ann's hobbies in the later years included, pottery, painting, birdwatching, reading, feeding wildlife, and viewing nature from her back deck.
She always allowed us the freedom to grow and will always be deeply missed by all.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Kortick family.
