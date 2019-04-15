January 1, 1938 — April 11, 2019
Anita Loyce Platt, 81, of Corvallis, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Corvallis.
She was born on January 1, 1938 in Borger, Texas, the daughter of Wayne Herman Rives and Juanita Atkinson Rives. (She was always proud of the fact that she was the first baby born in the entire state of Texas in 1938.)
Anita married Robert T Platt III on August 26, 1961 in Portland. She lived in Hillsboro from 1970 to 2005, moving to Corvallis in 2005.
She graduated from Newberg High School in 1955 and then went to the University of Oregon for two years and then to OHSU to complete her nursing degree in 1960. Anita worked first as a RN at the Veterans Hospital in Portland and then in public health for Multnomah County. In later years she worked in nursing homes, first Crestview in Portland and then Maryville in Beaverton.
Her interests included raising and riding horses, bridge, gardening, travelling in the RV and camping and hiking as well as our dogs over the years, two Norwegian Elkhounds and four English Springers.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; sister, Mary Rives Brillas of Newberg; and by her three children, daughter, Dr. Carrie Damewood and her husband, Dave in Cottage Grove, son, Jeffrey Platt and his wife, Stephanie of Deer Park, Illinois, who soon will move to the Phoenix area, grandchildren, Hayley and Alex, and son, John Platt and his wife, Angie, living in El Dorado Hills, California and grandchildren, Max, Lauren and Rebecca.
At her request no service will be held.
Contributions could be made to Lumina Hospice in Corvallis or The Nature Conservancy.
Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.