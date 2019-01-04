Angelina Jimenez Fagnan

January 30, 1919 — December 6, 2018
Angelina Fagnan passed away on December 6, 2018 at Corvallis Caring Place.
A rock-solid pillar of determination and positivity, Angelina (Ann) was the inspirational matriarch of her family. Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho in on January 30, 1919, Ann grew up as one of eight children
She attended one year of college at Idaho State, majoring in art. In search of new opportunities, she left Idaho on her own in search of work. In 1941, she ended up in Santa Monica, California where she helped build the A52 bombers for World War II.
In 1942, looking for a new adventure, she joined the U.S. Marines as one of the first women’s Marine contingents. She was stationed at Camp Lejeune Marine Base in North Carolina, where she met her future husband, Lyle Fagnan, also a fellow Marine from Idaho. They were married in New Bern, North Carolina on September 22, 1945.
Upon completion of their enlisted service, Ann and Lyle settled in Moscow, Idaho, while Lyle completed his degree at the University of Idaho.
Ann and Lyle moved to Corvallis in 1963 where Ann was an elementary school library aide with the Corvallis School District for 17 years. Lyle coached cross-country, basketball, and track at both Corvallis and Crescent Valley High Schools.
Ann had a veracious appetite for books and she continued to read documentaries and novels throughout her 99 years. You would always find her surrounded by good books. Ann was also an avid outdoorswoman who loved to fish, hike, camp and bird watch.
She also found time to explore the McDonald Forest for the Fender’s blue butterfly and Oregon truffles.
Additionally, she was a lifelong artist who loved to sketch and draw birds, and other wildlife she encountered over the years. Her drawings, cards, and paintings will stay with her family and friends for generations to come.
Ann was to turn 100 years old this January. She had told her family that she wasn’t showing up if they threw a 100th birthday party, which they had already started planning. Turns out, she was right, once again.
She is survived by her children, L.J. Fagnan (Jeannie) of Portland, Oregon, Jeff Fagnan (Melinda) of Aloha, Oregon and Anne-Marie Barnes (Jeff) of Corvallis; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ann’s oldest daughter, Kathleen, passed away in March 2003 and her husband, Lyle, in April 2003.
Online condolences may be shared at: https://www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries/Angelina-Fagnan/
Contributions in her memory may be made to: Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care,
2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330.
