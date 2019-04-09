November 26, 1955 — March 23, 2019
Andy (Neal Andre) Wyatt, a longtime Lebanon resident, surrendered earthly bonds and passed into eternity on March 23, 2019. The peaceful transition occurred in his Seaside home with his loving wife, Angeline and son, Jon at his side. Andy's end of life journey began in July, when he was acutely struck down by metastatic melanoma in his brain and body. Semi-coherent for two months; resilience, faith and modern medicine returned Andy to full-function in what even his doctors called a miraculous recovery. In September, he returned home, his gregarious, quick-witted self. His Christian faith was strong and this redemptive gift of time was spent with family, friends and on things that mattered. Andy remained mentally sharp, but by January target therapies became ineffective and he began a rapid physical decline that continued until his life journey ended.
Andy was born in Ashland, right in the middle of the baby-boom generation — November 26, 1955. He joined older surviving sister, Anne and was soon a big brother, in yearly succession, to surviving siblings, Matt, Bill and Patty.
His mother Barbara, a long-time Lebanon school teacher, preceded him in death. Following her graduation from OSU in 1962, the divorced mother and her five young children settled on a two acre farm on Central Avenue in the Crowfoot area of Lebanon.
Andy was blessed to have lived a truly idyllic, free-range Lebanon childhood, hopping fences and crossing fields to explore Middle Ridge or the Mill Pond, building forts, tackle football in muddy pastures with neighborhood kids, riding rickety old school buses to local fields to pick strawberries, raspberries and beans; swimming and fishing in the Santiam River and McDowell Creek, weekends at the skating rink, Hasty Freeze, kegger parties and cruising. Andy was active in 4-H, showing sheep and rabbits at the county fair and continued with FFA in high school, travelling statewide in livestock judging competitions.
Childhood adventures transitioned seamlessly to adult life. He enjoyed the outdoors, routinely hunted game birds, deer and occasionally bear. He loved fishing and crabbing with family and friends and made yearly trips to Alaska to salmon and halibut fish with his surviving half-brother, Mike from Anchorage. He loved animals and for several years had champion shelties on the show circuit.
Andy was also a classic rock and Christian rock aficionado, he loved attending live shows and had a knack for getting great seats front-and-center. Over the years, he has likely seen every touring classic rock band still in existence at least once. Close friends may likely remember Andy most for his comical retorts and comedic timing sense. He could spontaneously spin an innocuous comment, personal incident or topical event into a comedic monolog that would dissolve listeners into full belly-laughter--he fed off the laughs continuing the comedic banter to even deeper hilarity — it was incredibly fun when he got a group going.
Professionally, Andy obtained a B.A. in Education from Trinity University in 1985 and an M.A. in Clinical Counseling in 1993 from Liberty University. He was treatment director at the Willard Youth Home in Willard, Utah for nearly a decade before obtaining a position as a mental health and correctional therapist in Clatsop County that brought him and his family back to Oregon. He continued as a mental health therapist at the Oregon Youth Authority in Warrenton until his retirement in March 2018.
In addition to wife, Angeline and his siblings, Andy is survived by sons, Gabriel, Jon and daughter-in-law, Rachael and two grandchildren, Lillian and Levi.
Andy was preceded in death by grandmother, Hulda Worthylake of Lebanon, who played a large role in his life.
Although Andy left us too soon, he filled the time-space between birth and death to full measure — faith in God, love, family, friends, fun, laughter, heartache, adventure, travel, food, animals and many other touchstones to constitute a rich full life. He will be missed and thought of lovingly and often by those of us who continue on.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Cannon Beach Community Church in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Cremains will be interred at 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the family's section of Fir Crest Cemetery outside Monmouth, immediately followed by the family's 105th Memorial Day picnic at Sarah Helmick State Park, also near Monmouth. Friends and family are welcome at either or both events. Contact Andymemorial@wycoeast.com or text 503-871-3330 for more information.
