June 14, 1934 — August 20, 2019
Andre Louis Joseph Caron of Corvallis passed away August 20 at age 85. He will be greatly missed.
Andy worked beside his parents, Conrad and Simone Caron of Lewiston, Maine, and his grandfather in the family grocery store while attending St. Peters Catholic School and the University of Maine. He graduated as a Civil Engineer and completed his Masters, moving to Oregon in 1969.
He worked as an Environmental Engineering Manager, traveling many of those years. Upon retiring, he became a realtor working with his wife, Beverly, at Benton View Realty, and retiring again from Coldwell Banker.
He remained dedicated to his mother, Simone, visiting her daily at the Regent or if away, planned for another to go in his place. He was in regular attendance at St Mary's Catholic Church.
A devoted husband married for 63 years, he is survived by his wife, Beverly; and children, Stephen, Michael, Andrea and son-in-law, Chet. Grandchildren are Seth, Danielle, Luke and Nicholas Andre; great-grandchildren are Zachary, Alivia and Makenzee. He also has family on the East Coast.
His eldest son, Marc, passed away in 1993.
