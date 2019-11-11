November 11, 1937 — October 23, 2019

He is preceded in death by his father, Ben Christensen; mother, Rose (Darling) Christensen; and significant other, Carol Fontaine.

He is survived by brothers, Cecil Christensen, and Hubert (Carolyn) Christensen; daughters, Maria (John) Forester and Patti (Dale) Reed; son, Stephen (Chrisie Fabbrini) Christensen; seven grandkids; and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on November 16 at Terrebonne Grange; pot luck to follow.

Tags

Load comments