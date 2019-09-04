September 9, 1975 — August 29, 2019
This past Thursday, August 29, Amy Diane Merten passed away after a long life, for her, of 43 years. As she was severely physically and mentally disabled since birth, this is not a chronicle of her accomplishments. But she is not without a legacy in the many lives of those intertwined with hers.
It started at birth with her greatest champion, Linda who gave to her year after year as only a mother can, but very quickly enveloped her family of three sisters as they learned to care in new ways, forego a bit more of self, and enjoy making her happy and an inseparable part of the family.
Linda died in 2012, but her indefatigable faith in Amy survives as a blueprint for the work love demands of us. For years, Amy extended her blessing to many others from her doctor, to those at school and church, and finally her group home where so many more gave to Amy something of themselves beyond the service for which they were paid. It is here where she died peacefully, surrounded by her friends and caregivers, her father's hand in hers.
So Amy was truly blessed by them, but so also were all they who gave of themselves. In that “ ... ye have done it unto the least of these … .. ye have done it unto me.” And so that is Amy's legacy.
Her funeral service will be at 1030 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1205 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
