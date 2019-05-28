December 17, 1920 — April 21, 2019.
Alton Jefferson Coyle, 98, a resident of Lebanon, died in a hospice facility, in Green Valley, Arizona, on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Alton was born December 17, 1920 at home in Crowfoot, Oregon, the first of four children and only son of Jerry Jefferson and Grace Audrey (Skeels) Coyle.
Alton grew up in Lebanon and graduated from high school in 1937 at the age of 16. After high school, he farmed his parents’ farm on Rock Hill Road.
He married Doris Margaret Cutts on 16th of May, 1940 in Stevenson, Washington, at the age of 20. In 1946, he moved to Grass Valley, Oregon where he and Ivan Blagg owned and operated the local grocery store for several years and was involved in the construction of the Kent Wheat Elevator In 1949, he moved back to Lebanon where he bought the Skeels’ 130 acre farm, farming sheep and cattle and cultivating hay and various crops while working at Cascade Plywood for 25 years to support his family, sleeping when he could.
Alton had a love of the outdoors, fishing, hunting, tending the farm and spending time in the woods enjoying nature and wildlife. Alton was an avid gardener. Every year he had a large garden, dry gardening until a deeper well was dug.
He also had a passion for playing games. His favorite was Pinochle. His children and grandchildren grew up learning to play games from a very early age from Alton. He loved reading and could fly through stacks of books in no time. He was known for his photographic memory. He could read an entire page and put the book down and recite the page word for word and could count cards when playing games.
Survivors include his daughter, JaDala Coyle of Lebanon; his companion of 22 years, Judith Baker of Lebanon; sisters, Dorothy (Coyle) Blagg, and Verna June (Coyle) Tucker; grandchildren, Jason Coyle, Alan Coyle, Brian Coyle, Joan (Coyle) Wiggington, Antonia Schiedler, Russell Schiedler, and Tyson Coyle; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Doris (Cutts) Coyle; children, Douglas Coyle, James Coyle, and Lois (Coyle) Reasoner; and grandchild, Jeanette (Coyle) Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 1, 2019 at Grace Bible Fellowship, 30699 Spring St., Lebanon, OR 97355. A potluck will follow after at the Farmhouse. Main entrees to be provided.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to charity of choice.
