February 21, 1944 — October 8, 2019
Alma Jean James 75, of Lebanon passed away on October 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Alma Jean James “Jeanne” was born in Prineville, Oregon to Clifford M Campbell and Aleda “Lynch” Campbell. The family moved to Lebanon where Jeanne attended Queen Anne Elementary School until the family moved to Brownsville her 6th grade year. Jeanne graduated from Central Linn High School and, in 1962, she became a Pioneer Picnic Princess.
Jeanne worked at Dairy Queen in Lebanon, went to Merrit Davis Business School in Salem and started her banking career at First National Bank of Lebanon in 1963. Jeanne managed several Banks in Lebanon, Philomath, Scio, and Albany. She was the area Branch Manager for Willamette Community Bank in Albany. She managed Habitat for Humanity in Lebanon.
Jeanne was a member of St Martins Episcopal Church, PEO, Fort Knightley Book Club, St Martins ECW & Alter Guild.
Jeanne married Laurence Eugene James “Larry” on April 10, 1967. In June 1969, they welcomed their first son, Andrew “Andy” James and, in January 1972, their second son, Laurence “Lonnie” James.
Jeanne had a passion for reading and loved to travel, especially with her husband, Larry. They were able to see Canada, Mexico, France and many states together.
Jeanne was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family who loved and adored her. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Preceding her in death are her father; mother; brother, Robert Campbell; and sisters, Betty Melott, and Nancy Witt.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Laurence James; son, Andrew and wife, Teressa James; son, Laurence James and wife, Cheryl James; brother, Cliff Campbell and wife, Kay Campbell; sister, Sue Powell and husband, John; grandchildren, Katey James, Hannah James, Emma James, Jenna James, and Evan James; great-granddaughter, Eleanor James; and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday November 2, at St Martins Episcopal Church, 257 E. Milton St, Lebanon.
Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
