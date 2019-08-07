October 30, 1925 — August 5, 2019
Alice Miriam Rohde was called home on August 5, 2019 after a wonderful life with her family and friends. She was born on October 30, 1925 in Lebanon, to John D. Wood and Grace A. Wood (Crocket). She was the youngest of five children, having four brothers Floyd, Clarence, Wayne, and Jeston.
Alice lived most of her life at the end of Isabella Street in Lebanon. From there, she graduated high school in 1943, met and married Chester Nelson on August 24, 1945, and eventually had two children, son Jim and daughter Nancy. During this period of her life, Alice was actively helping her husband build a mobile home park in Mill City as well as many homes in the Lebanon Community.
After Chet’s death in 1977, Alice met and married Walter H. Rohde on September 14, 1987. Again, Alice helped her husband build in and around La Grande, Oregon. Upon Walter’s retirement, Alice and Walt returned to the end of Isabella Street in Lebanon to live and manage her family’s business, Wood’s RV Park.
With Walt, Alice traveled the world, enjoying the wonders of every continent on earth, with the exception of Antarctica. Although having traveled the world, there was no place more beautiful than the end of Isabella Street where she had called home since 1935.
Alice is preceded in death by her husbands’ Chester and Walter, her brothers Floyd, Clarence, Wayne, and Jeston, as well as her son Jim. Alice is survived by her daughter Nancy and husband Jerry White and two grandchildren, Brett White of Roseburg and Katherine White of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at I.O.O.F Cemetery, 37295 Cemetery Rd., Lebanon. A reception with light refreshments will follow at Santiam Place, 139 Main St., Lebanon. To leave condolences for Alice’s family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.