April 13, 1925 — June 18, 2019
Albert H. Miller, 94, was born in Albany in 1925.
He passed away on June 18, 2019, at his home.
He followed his four brothers into the service. He served from 1943 to 1947 and while in Europe, he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, three Battle Stars, the French Croix De Guerre and a Presidential unit citation.
Albert was employed by Pacific Northwest Bell for 35 years. He retired in 1982 and did telephone work for several charitable organizations as well as for the elderly and disabled.
He loved doing things for his children. His favorite pastimes were gardening, golfing and shooting pool. He was a longtime member of the YMCA developing many great friendships there.
Albert is survived by wife, Mary; children, Jeanne Becker, Mike Miller, Tom Miller, Joe Miller, Craig Miller, Ann McDowell, Susie Mustoe; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the last surviving sibling out of nine.
At his request, there will be no services at this time.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
