April 16, 1933 — March 1, 2019
Abraham Frederick Hirsch was born April 16, 1933 in New York City to Elsie Kolk and Aaron Hirsch. He was called ‘Fred’ by his parents, the name he used throughout his 85 years.
Fred was an only child and enjoyed his own company. His keen intellect surfaced early. He remembered studying the calendar when he was just five, and amazing adults by telling them what day of the week any future date would fall.
He received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arizona, and Master’s Degree and PhD from the University of Washington where he majored in geography.
Upon graduation in 1971 Fred was hired by the Oregon College of Education in Monmouth (now Western) as a professor of geography.
After Fred’s mother died, his father came to live with Fred in Monmouth. Upon his father’s death, Fred moved to Corvallis, became a CPA, and worked as an accountant for many years. He felt his work at H&R Block to be most meaningful.
Fred was fortunate to purchase a house next door to Angela and Vince Schwindt and the “Schwindlings.” He became part of their family and always knew where he would have his Thanksgiving dinner.
Fred had many interests throughout his life including baseball (he was a Yankees fan), stamp collecting, and gardening. Fred often showed his appreciation to people by gifting them with stems of daffodils, roses, and peonies from his garden.
Fred never married or had children but found much satisfaction in the friendships he created primarily through the organizations he joined. He was the treasurer of Beit Am Synagogue for many years, and this community became a surrogate family. Fred was proud to be a member of the Lions, and was also very active in the Sierra Club and Toastmasters. Fred won a national award for the Most Humorous Speech in the 90’s; but in his modest way he never mentioned it.
Fred was fiercely independent. When he could no longer drive, he would walk miles every day, usually refusing rides in spite of rain or snow. It was rumored the city had to resurface parts of the 9th St. sidewalk because of Fred.
Fred moved to Timberhill Place four years ago, and was soon named “Resident of the Month.” He was appreciative of the respect and excellent care he received there.
Fred was known for his intelligence, wit, integrity, modesty, and sincere interest in people he met. He planted many seeds in his life through his gentle kindnesses and generosity. He will be missed by many.
McHenry Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.