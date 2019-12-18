Local Oregon Nurses Association nurses are leading holiday carols at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, beginning outside Corvallis City Hall, 501 SW Madison, before circulating through downtown.
The event, "Carol for a Fair Contract," is in response to a vote earlier this month, when nurses at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer from management after months of bargaining and mediation. Nurses have been advocating for a contract in order to address staffing and safety concerns.
Community members are encouraged to join and learn more about the issues.
ONA represents more than 500 nurses at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, the flagship of Samaritan Health Services’ five-hospital health care network.
