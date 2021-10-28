Number of Oregonians with at least one COVID vaccine dose reaches 80%

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Oct. 28 that 80% of adult Oregonians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The state ranks 20th in the nation for the percentage of those with one shot, and 12th in the nation for the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority. In Oregon, 63% of all residents are vaccinated, and children age 12 and younger remain ineligible for a vaccine.

There is still a vaccination gap in rural communities and communities of color.

“We are working with leaders in communities of color and faith communities to redress the lack of fair access to vaccines,” OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks said in a statement. “While we celebrate this milestone, our hope is that the 80% vaccination rate only continues to rise to include every Oregonian.”

The coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report was released on Thursday, showing that 72.1% of all COVID-19 cases between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. There were, 2,156 breakthrough cases out of 7,723, accounting for 27.9% of all cases.