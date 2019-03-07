A fundraiser dinner for Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant, which was damaged by a fire last week, sold out in about 30 hours, according to the Albany Downtown Association.
“It was like a Rolling Stones concert. It was fast,” said Matt Bennett, owner of Sybaris, a downtown Albany restaurant that is helping with the event.
The dinner, scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Albany Senior Center, had 120 spots available at $50 a plate. The fundraiser also includes a silent auction, and people are still contributing cash and other donations to help rebuild the restaurant and assist its workers.
Next door business Margin Coffee, for example, has collected $700 for Novak’s in about a week from a tip jar near its cash register, said Lise Grato, executive director of the ADA.
“There is a lot of love that’s being shared with the Novak’s family. They’ve given so much to our community in the years they’ve been here,” Grato added.
Bennett said he wasn’t surprised in the least by the response.
“The fact that it sold out so fast shows that Albany is a town that steps up,” he added. “This is a great town, I’m telling you. The town takes care of itself. That can’t be said for everywhere.”
Karen Novak, who owns Novak’s, said she’s stunned by the outpouring of support.
“It’s just been so amazing and overwhelming. We are ever so grateful,” Novak added.
The United Way and the Albany Downtown Association also have created the Novak’s Disaster Relief Fund to help out employees of the business who are going without their paychecks. Community members interested in donating should go to unitedwayoflinncounty.org.
No administrative costs will be deducted from donations to the fund, though credit card processing fees may apply.
“We know that nearly 45 percent of our area residents don’t have enough in savings to cover basic expenses like housing, food and utilities during a time of crisis,” said Blake Pang, chief executive officer of the United Ways serving Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.
“Something as simple as an unexpected expense, or loss in hours at work is enough to put our area families in a downward spiral, let alone a complete short-term loss in employment,” Pang added, in a news release.
Novak’s has been a fixture in Albany since Joe and Matilda Novak opened their first restaurant in 1984 on the Santiam Highway.
Karen Novak discovered the fire at the restaurant when she came to open up shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 27.
Besides the Albany Fire Department, Corvallis, Tangent, Jefferson and Philomath firefighters helped at the scene, as authorities worried about any blaze spreading quickly due to downtown buildings sharing common walls.
In the aftermath of the fire, the Oregon State Police arson unit assisted the Albany Fire Department in determining the cause of the blaze.
The investigation has been turned over to the Albany Police Department, which is still reviewing the case.
Contributions to Novak's also can be made via the Albany Downtown Association at albanydowntown.com.
