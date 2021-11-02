Nov. 2 election results: Linn County law enforcement levy resoundingly passes

“We are grateful to the citizens who voted to continue their financial support for the Linn County law enforcement levy,” said District Attorney Doug Marteeny. “We are grateful for their confidence in us and we will work every day to continue to be worthy of their confidence in us.”

Linn County voters struck down a proposal to increase the levy rate last fall. That ballot measure would have renewed the current levy at a rate of $3.08 per $1,000, but it failed with 63% of voters shooting it down.

Local officials were apparently correct in attributing this lack of support to confusion over whether the levy rates would double up. Many voters seemed to believe the measure was for a levy that would stack on top of the current one for a year.