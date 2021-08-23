Northwest Art & Air Festival returns

The Northwest Art & Air Festival, a staple summer event in Albany, is back after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The festival will take place Friday through Sunday at Timber Linn Memorial Park.

Balloonists from all over the country travel to Albany every summer for this event, as each day begins with a hot-air balloon launch at 6:45 a.m. at the south end of the park.

After the launch on Friday and Saturday, festival goers can browse the art and craft marketplace, family zone, music and a wine/beer garden in the park.

At dusk on Friday evening, the balloon Night Glow event will light up the sky as balloon pilots inflate the hot-air balloons and illuminate them. Guests will watch this dazzling production from the ground on blankets and chairs, and then listen to the music of Radical Revolution immediately after.

Following the 6:45 a.m. hot-air balloon launch on Saturday, there will be a car show at 9 a.m. and regular park activities at 10 a.m. The Guess Who will perform at 8 p.m. on the BBSI amphitheatre stage Saturday night.