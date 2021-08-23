Northwest Art & Air Festival returns

The Northwest Art & Air Festival, a staple summer event in Albany, is back after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The festival will take place Friday through Sunday at Timber Linn Memorial Park.
Balloonists from all over the country travel to Albany every summer for this event, as each day begins with a hot-air balloon launch at 6:45 a.m. at the south end of the park.
After the launch on Friday and Saturday, festival goers can browse the art and craft marketplace, family zone, music and a wine/beer garden in the park.
At dusk on Friday evening, the balloon Night Glow event will light up the sky as balloon pilots inflate the hot-air balloons and illuminate them. Guests will watch this dazzling production from the ground on blankets and chairs, and then listen to the music of Radical Revolution immediately after.
Following the 6:45 a.m. hot-air balloon launch on Saturday, there will be a car show at 9 a.m. and regular park activities at 10 a.m. The Guess Who will perform at 8 p.m. on the BBSI amphitheatre stage Saturday night.
Guests can park for $10 per day at the Linn County Expo Center or at the south end of the park from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There will be heavy traffic when entering and exiting the parking lots, and Albany Parks & Recreation ask for patience when this inevitably happens.
Along with maintaining social distancing when possible and encouraging mask wearing when social distancing is not possible, free doses of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine will be available on-site from the Linn County Public Health Medical Reserve Corps.
Balloon events are subject to safe weather conditions, and highs are expected to be between about 80 and 90 degrees this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Smoking, dogs and flying drones are prohibited on the balloon field.
More information about the event can be found at www.nwartandair.org.
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.