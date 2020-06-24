Nonprofits team up to offer drive-in movies at Cheadle Lake Park

A little over a month ago, a woman who did not identify herself left a message for the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

“She was very lovely and she said ‘Yes, I think it would be nice if Lebanon had a drive-in theater. Thank you,’” said Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

Grizzle shared the voicemail with Chamber President Tom Oliver.

“He said, ‘You know, we really could,” Grizzle recalled.

They recruited Kris Latimer, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, and the idea for a joint fundraiser this summer was born.

The two organizations are hosting MotorVu at Cheadle Lake Park throughout the month of July. The series will begin with “The Angry Birds Movie 2” on July 10-11. They will show Men in Black International on July 17-18 and follow that with the Fred Rogers film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” on July 24-25. The series will conclude with “Sonic the Hedgehog” on July 31.

Enthusiasm for the idea grew quickly. They filmed a short promotional video and it has received over 22,000 views on social media.

“We’re social media influencers at this point,” Latimer joked.

Details are still being finalized, but the expectation is that base admission will be $20 per car. VIP packages will be offered. There will also be food trucks on site and families will be encouraged to eat at Cheadle Lake Park, while following social distancing guidelines, before the movies begin.

The gate will open at 7 p.m. with movies showing at 9 or 9:30 p.m. The screen will be set up on the berm, which will provide plenty of elevation for the movies to be viewed from cars parked around it. They expect to be able to admit about 180 vehicles for each showing.