Nonprofits team up to offer drive-in movies at Cheadle Lake Park

A little over a month ago, a woman who did not identify herself left a message for the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
“She was very lovely and she said ‘Yes, I think it would be nice if Lebanon had a drive-in theater. Thank you,’” said Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
Grizzle shared the voicemail with Chamber President Tom Oliver.
“He said, ‘You know, we really could,” Grizzle recalled.
They recruited Kris Latimer, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, and the idea for a joint fundraiser this summer was born.
The two organizations are hosting MotorVu at Cheadle Lake Park throughout the month of July. The series will begin with “The Angry Birds Movie 2” on July 10-11. They will show Men in Black International on July 17-18 and follow that with the Fred Rogers film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” on July 24-25. The series will conclude with “Sonic the Hedgehog” on July 31.
Enthusiasm for the idea grew quickly. They filmed a short promotional video and it has received over 22,000 views on social media.
“We’re social media influencers at this point,” Latimer joked.
Details are still being finalized, but the expectation is that base admission will be $20 per car. VIP packages will be offered. There will also be food trucks on site and families will be encouraged to eat at Cheadle Lake Park, while following social distancing guidelines, before the movies begin.
The gate will open at 7 p.m. with movies showing at 9 or 9:30 p.m. The screen will be set up on the berm, which will provide plenty of elevation for the movies to be viewed from cars parked around it. They expect to be able to admit about 180 vehicles for each showing.
“It’s an LED screen so we don’t have to wait until pitch dark to begin playing,” Latimer said, adding that there will likely be advertisements for the sponsors before the movies begin.
Profits from the seven showings will be split equally between the two non-profit organizations.
Udell Engineering is helping plan the layout and handle some of the technical details. The organizations hired Swank Motion Pictures to coordinate the licensing process and help with the selection of the films.
It was not possible to pick films from the Disney catalog because of their proximity to theaters which are in business and they were also unable to select new releases.
“We tried to stick with a blend of kids and family friendly movies,” Grizzle said.
Latimer and Grizzle like the drive-in idea because it attacks two problems at once. The first problem is a lack of things for families to do. A wide range of events have been canceled, including the annual Strawberry Festival. They hope the movie series helps families make memories.
“Any community that has lost a drive-in feels that void. It’s something I can’t share with my grandson because it’s gone. That’s a nostalgic thing for me,” Grizzle said.
Latimer thinks that feeling is widespread.
“You can see multi-generational posts (online). Mom posts to her daughter and she says she’s going to bring the kids,” Latimer said. “I spoke to Optimists today … and everybody in the Optimist Club, even if they didn’t grow up in Lebanon, they grew up in a community where there were drive-ins. They were all just ecstatic there was going to be this opportunity.”
The second problem is the pressure that nonprofits are feeling during the pandemic. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam continues to experience a great demand for services, especially for all-day childcare, but has had to cancel some planned fundraisers.
“I think everybody, universally, has budget shortfalls this year. Neither one of our organizations is an exception,” Grizzle said.
The Chamber of Commerce receives funding support through the City of Lebanon, but this money ultimately comes from the Transient Room Tax, also known as the hotel tax. Proceeds from this tax are expected to decline severely as a result of the pandemic and the City of Lebanon has had to reduce its support for the Chamber.
“Originally, I worried about pricing,” Grizzle said of the movie series. “I wanted it to be a fair price but people also need to understand this is a fundraiser. We’ve never put on a drive-in theater before, so I’m hoping people have some grace.”
Shortly before the quarantine began in March, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam announced that it was launching a $400,000 endowment campaign. Raising those funds will help secure the clubs’ future and would also trigger a $400,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor. That donation would be used to pay off the mortgage on the primary Lebanon facility.
Latimer said the goal is to complete the endowment fundraising campaign by the end of the summer.
