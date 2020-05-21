No new cases of COVID-19 in mid-valley

The Oregon Health Authority reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the disease on Thursday, all from outside the mid-valley.
Oregon has now recorded 3,817 confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 145 deaths. Some 105,132 Oregonians have been tested to date, with 101,407 negative results.
The latest fatality was a 93-year-old Polk County woman who died on Wednesday, according to an OHA news release. She reportedly had underlying health conditions.
Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Thursday, eight; followed by Marion with four; Malheur, Umatilla and Washington with three apiece; and Coos, Deschutes and Jefferson with one each. All the cases were confirmed.
Totals in the mid-valley held steady, with 110 cases and nine deaths so far in Linn County and 55 cases with five deaths in Benton.
No new cases have been reported at any of the mid-valley’s known coronavirus hotspots.
The Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, which has been the site of 38 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, was removed from this week’s OHA list of care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living centers with three or more cases of the disease, indicating that the state considers the outbreak there closed.
Corvallis Manor is holding steady at 19 total cases, including 13 residents and six staff members, according to information from the nursing home and OHA. Those numbers have not increased in a week. Three residents died from the disease in March after being transferred to the hospital, but no deaths associated with the facility have been reported since then.
According to a statement on the nursing home’s website, two residents are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the facility’s isolation wing, while eight have recovered from bouts with the disease. Six staff members have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating at home, the statement adds.
National Frozen Foods in Albany has had at least 34 cases of COVID-19, including 30 employees and four family or household members. It’s not clear whether there have been additional cases associated with the facility; no updated numbers on the outbreak at the food processing plant have been released by company or Linn County officials since May 6.
The United States has now had more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, including 22,860 new cases included with statistics released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 1,397 deaths from the disease were included in the latest report, bringing the national death toll to 93,061.
