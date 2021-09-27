No Nations uses local ingredients to create global flavors

Deciding where to eat with friends can be an arduous process. Someone may be craving Italian, while another has a taste for Indian, another for Mexican, etc. The decision can take up to an hour to make.

No Nations is about to end the debate once and for all.

The new ethnic fusion eatery will open at 230 N.W. First St. in October. Brendan Murphy, one of the three co-owners of the business, can hardly wait to cook up global cuisines for hungry customers in a restaurant of his own.

“I've worked in Corvallis restaurants since I left high school,” Murphy said. “After the pandemic, I wanted to have my own place. It was kind of a spur of the moment thing because this place was available. It's been an enormous undertaking.”

Murphy said he and his business partners noticed a changing climate around food and health consciousness throughout the Willamette Valley.

No Nations will primarily serve vegetarian and vegan food, with meat and gluten-free options as well. It will have a farm to table theme, drawing on fresh produce from local farms and rotating the menu as the crops change. Murphy sees this as a way to keep things interesting in the kitchen and out in the dining area.