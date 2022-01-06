No more cases of rare fungal infection detected at Salem Health

Officials have found no other cases of Candida auris, the rare fungal infection first detected in Oregon last week in three patients at Salem Health.

An investigation by the Oregon Health Authority included testing and surveillance of patients at the Salem hospital and those who had been transferred to other facilities. To date, no other infections have been found, OHA announced on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“We are happy to report that as of Jan. 4, the total number of patients in whom Candida auris has been detected remains at three,” Dr. Dat Tran, medical director for the Healthcare-Associated Infections Program, said in a statement. His program oversaw the testing.

The program will continue to work with Salem Health and the regional laboratory, in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to further monitor and “increase the level of certainty that there has been no further infection.”

The three cases discovered in Salem were the first three ever detected in Oregon. Since 2013, there have been more than 1,150 cases of Candida auris discovered in the United States.

Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause severe illness, particularly in those suffering from other serious illnesses or conditions. The risk of Candida auris infection in otherwise healthy people is extremely low.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0