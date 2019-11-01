No injuries were reported in a Friday night house fire in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue in Sweet Home.
According to Sweet Home Fire District Chief Dave Barringer, the blaze was reported shortly after 7 p.m. and the fire was out within an hour. The single-story home's occupants were accounted for, but the structure sustained smoke and water damage.
Barringer said that the fire is believed to have started in the attic, but its cause remains under investigation.
About 15 personnel responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.