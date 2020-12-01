No Holidays in the Park parade this year

The Holidays in the Park parade and tree lighting will not be held this year because of the social distancing rules in place due to COVID-19. This would have been the seventh year for the event, which is held on the first Saturday in December at Ralston Park.

Even though it is a relatively young event, it has quickly established itself as one of the best community festivals of the year, drawing large crowds no matter the weather.

“It’s a tough year,” said Dala Johnson, the leader of the Holidays in the Park committee.

While the parade and tree lighting are impossible to replace, other events are planned. Several local homes and businesses have signed up to take part in a parade of homes, which will be judged on Friday, Dec. 4.

The theme for the event is A Whoville Christmas. Entries will be judged in three categories: best lights, best use of theme and most creative.

The organizers plan to create an online map of the participating homes and businesses, which can be found at the Holidays in the Park Facebook page.

Johnson is also organizing a special Zoom session with Santa Claus for Lebanon children, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5. Individual appointments are being set up and there are a limited number of slots available.

While there will not be a lighting ceremony this year, volunteers are decorating Ralston Park for visitors to enjoy. Drivers are asked to use extra caution in this area to accommodate those who are there to view the lights.

For more information, visit the dalasblueangels.com and click on the link for Holidays in the Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.