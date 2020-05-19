Ninth Linn County virus death

The coronavirus has claimed another Linn County victim.
A 69-year-old man died May 17 at his residence. He tested positive April 7.
One other death also was reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority — a 70-year-old woman in Umatilla County.
Both fatalities had underlying medical conditions, the OHA said.
The deaths brought Oregon’s total to 140, with the Linn County death its ninth.
Also, 33 new confirmed cases and eight new presumptive cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,726. None of new cases were from the mid-valley.
Linn County has 109 cases, while Benton County has 54, including five deaths.
A total of 132 of the 140 deaths have come from victims aged 60 and older, although the highest caseloads have come in younger cohorts: 551 in the 20-29 age group, 633 in the 30-39 group, 636 in the 40-49 group and 654 in the 50-59.
There have been three deaths in the 40-plus group and five in the 50-plus. The largest caseload in the older cohorts is 510 cases in the 60-69 group.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
