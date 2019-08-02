A nighttime paving project resumes on Highway 20 near the Santiam Pass on Sunday night, and motorists traveling to and from the Bend area could face should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
Paving is scheduled on Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., and on Monday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m., according to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release.
The project, which covers nearly 14 miles from the Santiam Junction (where Highway 20 and Highway 22 meet) to Jack Lake Road in Jefferson County.
Two-way traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car during the construction times. Motorists should stay alert and watch for construction signs and construction workers in the work zone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.