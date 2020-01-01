When Joseph Rodondi accepted the offer to become the new chief of the Lebanon Fire District there was one piece of information which was not available about the position: would Lebanon voters approve the funding for a new main station and equipment?
When the votes were tallied after the Nov. 5 general election, the community had approved the 26-year, $16 million general obligation bond.
For Rodondi, the vote demonstrated the trust that outgoing Chief Gordon Sletmoe and his colleagues in the department have built.
“I think it was a great endorsement of the department,” Rodondi said. “Coming in, it allows me to further the work that not only Chief Sletmoe and the board of directors worked so diligently to secure, but the entire organization worked really hard to secure the bond.”
The department will use the funds to build a new main station at the current location on Oak Street and also acquire three new fire engines and two new brush fire vehicles. The final design and permitting process is expected to take most of this year to complete and construction is expected to begin in early 2021. It is expected to take between nine and 12 months to build the new station.
Rodondi acknowledged that the vote was very close and he understands what that means for the department.
“We heard loud and clear that it was a tight vote. One of the points Chief Sletmoe tried to make was that we were going to pay off the previous bond early. And we are going to do that earlier than we said. We are moving forward with paying off that bond before the end of June,” Rodondi said.
The existing bond, which was approved by voters in 2006, was used to build new fire stations at Cheadle Lake and on Berlin Road, as well as three new fire-fighting vehicles. Paying it off a few months earlier than planned will save taxpayers approximately $40,000 in interest, Rodondi said.
“We are trying to be good stewards of the community’s, the taxpayers’, money and be fiscally responsible partners,” Rodondi said.
Rodondi was selected as Lebanon’s new fire chief on Oct. 1. He has more than 30 years of experience, starting out with the San Bruno, California, Fire Department from 1985 to 1997, where he was a firefighter/acting fire captain and fire mechanic.
He then served with the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department in California from 1997-2015, beginning as a firefighter/paramedic. He served as a fire engineer, captain, battalion chief and deputy fire chief before retiring in 2015.
After a few years of retirement, he realized that he missed the work and the connection it provided to the public. He applied for the Lebanon post, which was coming open upon the retirement of Chief Gordon Sletmoe, who officially retired in May after 37 years as a firefighter.
Sletmoe has served as the Lebanon fire chief since 2015, having joined a year earlier as assistant chief. Sletmoe stayed on board to lead the bond campaign and assist Rodondi with the transition to chief. This will be Sletmoe’s last week of service.
Rodondi said having Sletmoe’s assistance during this time has been invaluable.
“He has been gracious, he’s very knowledgeable. I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity because many chiefs don’t have the opportunity to have somebody do a transition like this,” Rodondi said. “A lot of times one goes out the door as the other comes in and you just learn it as you learn it. The board and Chief Sletmoe set me up for success by allowing this opportunity for transition.”
Rodondi said he and his wife, Debra, made the move to Lebanon within about a month of the decision and have been working to get settled. His first goal is to get better acquainted with his new home.
“A lot of it for me is just studying the culture, understanding the culture and really getting involved and immersed in the community so I can really support the department,” Rodondi said. “In my position it’s really about building those relationships.”
