New year, new building: Lincoln Elementary opens its doors for the first day of school

The students of Lincoln Elementary in Corvallis walked into their brand new building Wednesday morning for the first day of school, reuniting with friends and taking in the blue and orange interior that they will soon become used to seeing every day.

The reconstruction of the dual language immersion school finished this summer, one of the projects funded by the Corvallis School District’s $200 million facilities bond that was approved by voters in May 2018. The building has a focus on sustainable architecture and welcoming collaborative spaces for all. The playground is still being constructed in the lot where the old building stood a few feet away.

Shahnaz Sahnow, who creates the master schedule every year for the school, said her job was made easy for the first time with the construction of this new building. In the past, the schedule has always had to include time for tables and chairs to be moved to the gym for lunch, but now each activity has its own dedicated space.

“I was master scheduling a couple of weeks ago, and there was this moment where I was like, ‘Wait, that's it,’” Sahnow said. “The gym always gets to be the gym. The music room always gets to be the music room.”